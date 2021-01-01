Bryan Adams announces he is the official photographer of the iconic Pirelli Calendar

Today, Global recording artist and photographer Bryan Adams shared a personal voice note across his social channels announcing he is the latest photographer to shoot the iconic Pirelli Calendar (Twitter and Instagram).It is with great excitement that we can confirm this is true, Bryan Adams is the photographer for the 2022 Pirelli Calendar.Bryan Adams takes the reins of next year's edition, following the success of the 2020 Calendar shot by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi, marking the return of the Pirelli Calendar, which was suspended last year in light of the Covid emergency. Apart from 2021, the history of ‘The Cal’ saw suspensions in 1967 and then from 1975 to 1983.During his career as a photographer, Adams has photographed some of the most influential people in fashion, music, and culture. His work has been exhibited at museums and galleries across the globe, such as the Saatchi Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Haus der Kunst in Munich and at Fotografiska in Stockholm; published in the most respected magazines worldwide, and has shot advertising campaigns for renowned luxury brands.Some of his previous subjects include: Amy Winehouse, Robbie Williams, Rammstein, Hurts, Eliot Sumner, John Boyega, Jake Bugg, Pamela Anderson, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Theo Hutchcraft.