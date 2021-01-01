Mariah Carey dismisses JAY-Z fall out rumours

Mariah Carey has shut down "lies" suggesting a major fall out with JAY-Z has led to her departure from his Roc Nation management firm.



The superstars hit headlines last week after Britain's The Sun reported Mariah and her old friend and collaborator JAY-Z had clashed in a heated meeting over the future of her career, leading Mariah to apparently "call it quits" with the label.



Mariah's name was even absent from the online list of star clients under Roc Nation's management sector, but on Monday, the Hero hitmaker took to Twitter to dismiss rumours of her "explosive" exit.



"The only 'explosive' situation I'd ever 'get into with Hov (JAY-Z) is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song 'Heartbreaker'!!" she wrote, referencing their 1999 smash hit as she shared a clip from the accompanying music video.



She then went on to quote a line from JAY-Z's guest verse, adding, "To the people who make up these lies I say 'Poof! -Vamoose, sonofa***** (sic)'!"



However, Mariah did not address the apparent end of her professional relationship with bosses at Roc Nation, to which she signed in 2017.



Deadline is reporting she has signed with Range Media Partners for management.



Mariah has been keeping busy while with Roc Nation, releasing The Rarities collection in October last year, and the soundtrack to her Apple TV+ holiday performance, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, in December.