Lorde teases first new music in four years

Lorde has teased her first new music in four years.



The 'Royals' hitmaker has promised fans she will be unveiling a new track called 'Solar Power' sometime this year, as she plans to release her first new music since 2017's 'Melodrama'.



Not much is yet known about the song, but fans noticed the update to Lorde's website.



Alongside the cover art, which shows the singer running across the beach, a simple note reads, "ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE," before asking fans to sign up below.



Last year, Lorde had hinted she would release new music in 2021.



Calling on her fans to make sure they vote in the election in New Zealand, she wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return."



The 24-year-old star - whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - previously delayed her upcoming third record back in October after the death of her beloved dog Pearl, but she's been hard at work getting it ready.



In a newsletter to her loyal fans, she said: "I started going back to the studio in December just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out. Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening."



Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the singer has still been working remotely with Jack Antonoff.



She added: "Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicious activity. In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I'd like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive. Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super f****** high."