Shanna Moakler 'hates' Kim Kardashian amid Travis Barker fling claims - report

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler has reportedly slammed Kim Kardashian amid unsubstantiated claims the drummer had a fling with her.

The Blink-182 star is currently dating Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, and it's also been claimed he and Kim had previously had a romance.

Taking to Instagram, his ex-wife Shanna allegedly commented on a post about the KKW Beauty mogul from a user with the handle @iamrichroyal, which showed a picture of Kim crying, with the caption, "I f**king hate her."

According to The New York Post, Shanna commented, "You're not alone," before quickly deleting her message.

Travis and Shanna were married for four years, from 2004 to 2008, and they share two children: Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

She recently hit out at the famous family, accusing Kourtney of trying to turn their children against her and "destroying (her) family twice".

Speaking to TMZ, the model said: "My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me."

Kim, who filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Kanye West, in February, has denied she hooked up with Travis, addressing the rumours on Instagram.

"NO!" the 40-year-old recently wrote in response to a fan who asked if she and her sister's new beau have ever slept together. "False narrative! We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."