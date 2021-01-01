Tom Jones: 'I'm too old to have fans throwing their pants at me'

Tom Jones has insisted he's now too old for fans to be launching their knickers at him when he sings.

Throughout the years The Sex Bomb hitmaker has been bombarded with ladies' pants while on stage singing his hits, but the 81-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, has insisted those days are now behind him.

“The tight pants, open neck shirt, people throwing things at me – that went with time," he tells OK! Magazine in the U.S. “I concentrate more on the way I sing as opposed to the way I move. You can’t be up there saying, ‘I am Mr Macho,’ because I’m not. I’m not jumping all over the place, but I don’t feel 80.”

But despite being in his ninth decade, Tom has no intention of retiring, insisting: “I’ve got good bones and I am pretty fit, and as long as I’ve got two bloody legs, I’ll keep performing.

“I can’t wait for live shows because I love singing to a lot of people," he admitted. "Without them, what’s the point?”

Looking back on his life, the Delilah singer confesses he's had a "great time", explaining: “You’ve got to enjoy the different parts of life, and I’m enjoying myself now.

He added: “The thing I am most proud of is being knighted by the Queen. When I was a child, they didn’t give medals to entertainers. I just thought if I could make a living as a singer, I’d be the happiest person in the world, which I am, but you don’t think about being knighted. It’s wonderful and I never saw it coming.”