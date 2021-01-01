Snoop Dogg lands executive role at Def Jam

Rap icon Snoop Dogg is heading to the boardroom after landing a new role as the executive creative and strategic consultant at Def Jam Recordings.



The advisory position, created for the Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker, will allow Snoop to "strategically work across the label's executive team and artist roster" and focus on creative development, according to label officials.



The Los Angeles-based star will report directly to Def Jam interim chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Harleston and Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive officer of parent company Universal Music Group.



In a video message about his new gig, Snoop recalled Def Jam being "the holy grail of hip-hop" as he rose to fame nearly 30 years ago, and said, "So when I got the opportunity, my main focus on Def Jam was to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game - to diversify their portfolios to be superstars."



He also hopes to dig through the label's back catalogue to tell the "life stories on these great artists," sign new talent to the roster, and potentially release his own project through Def Jam.



"We're thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam," Grainge shared in a statement.



Harleston added: "I have had the pleasure (of) knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than 20 years.



"Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family."



Artists currently signed to Def Jam include superstars like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Kanye West, as well as Big Sean, BTS, Alessia Cara, 2 Chainz, Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Jhene Aiko, and the late DMX.