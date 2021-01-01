The Weeknd dominates Juno Awards

The Weeknd made history at the 2021 Juno Awards on Sunday after becoming the first artist to sweep the five top categories twice.

The superstar, who was famously shut out of the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, was named Artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year, an accolade he shared with his collaborators Belly, aka Ahmad Balshe, and Jason 'DaHeala' Quenneville.

He also claimed Album of the Year and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year for After Hours, and Single of the Year for Blinding Lights.

The Weeknd previously dominated the same five awards in 2016 with his work on Beauty Behind the Madness, which spawned the smash hit Can't Feel My Face.

The 31-year-old initially picked up three of the prizes during the first night of the virtual event on Friday, and added Artist of the Year and Album of the Year to his haul during Sunday's main ceremony, which was also a digital affair, although he did not make an appearance at either show to accept the titles.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was feted with the Pop Album of the Year award for Changes, his third career win in that category, while he made his first return to the Junos' stage in 11 years by performing Somebody from a Los Angeles studio.

Shawn Mendes also had a good night at the Canadian equivalent to the Grammys, picking up the public-voted Fan Choice Award, and singer JP Saxe was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The full list of winners at the 2021 Juno Awards is:

Artist of the year: The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: JP Saxe

Album of the year: After Hours, The Weeknd

Single of the Year: Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Songwriter of the Year: The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), & Jason 'DaHeala' Quenneville

Group of the Year: Arkells

Breakthrough Group of the Year: Crown Lands

Pop Album of the Year: Changes, Justin Bieber

Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes

International Album of the Year: Fine Line, Harry Styles

Dance Recording of the Year: Bubba, Kaytranada

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year: After Hours, The Weeknd

Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Solid, Savannah Re

Rap Recording of the Year: Elements Vol. 1, TOBi

Country Album of the Year: The Lemonade Stand, Tenille Townes

Adult Alternative Album of the Year: Sad Hunk, Bahamas

Alternative Album of the Year: Pray for It, July Talk

Rock Album of the Year: Ruthless, JJ Wilde

Electronic Album of the Year: Suddenly, Caribou

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year: Abyss, Unleash the Archers

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year: Such Pretty Forks in the Road, Alanis Morissette

Music Video of the Year: No One's in the Room, Emma Higgins/Jessie Reyez

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year: WondaGurl

Recording Engineer of the Year: Serban Ghenea

Reggae Recording of the Year: I Pray, TOME x Sean Kingston

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year: North Star Calling, Leela Gilday

Contemporary Roots Album of the Year: Bravado, Rose Cousins

Traditional Roots Album of the Year: Bet on Love, Pharis & Jason Romero

Blues Album of the Year: Church House Blues, Crystal Shawanda

Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year: The Way, Shawna Cain

World Music Album of the Year: Espiral, Okan

Album Artwork of the Year: Notre-Dame-Des-Sept-Douleurs, Klo Pelgag

Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Jann Arden