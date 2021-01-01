NEWS Erasure’s ‘A Little Respect’ voted Ultimate Pride Anthem Newsdesk Share with :





To celebrate the launch of Virgin Radio Pride UK today, listeners have voted in their thousands for the Ultimate Pride Anthem of all time.



The winning song Erasure’s ‘A Little Respect’ was then broadcast to kick off the launch of Virgin Radio Pride UK today.

Erasure’s Andy Bell said: “I'd like to thank all the Erasure fans for voting for us and A Little Respect for Pride Anthems. It's an evergreen classic and we look forward to seeing you on tour in October. And once again, thank you very much to Virgin Radio and everybody involved. Happy Pride everyone!”



Some huge anthems, including 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton and Shania Twain’s Man! I Feel Like A Woman, landed just outside the top twenty, while the likes of Taylor Swift, Years & Years, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa all received plenty of votes too.



Here, in reverse order, are the Top 20 Pride Anthems, as voted for by Virgin Radio UK listeners.



20. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax

19. George Michael - Outside

18. Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)

17. Keala Settle - This Is Me

16. Weather Girls - It's Raining Men

15. Queen - I Want To Break Free

14. Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out

13. Gloria Gaynor - I Am What I Am

12. Pet Shop Boys - It's A Sin

11. Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy

10. ABBA - Gimme Gimme Gimme

9. Britney Spears - Stronger

8. Cher - Believe

7. Madonna - Vogue

6. Kylie Minogue - Your Disco Needs You

5. Spice Girls - Spice Up Your Life

4. Lady Gaga - Born This Way

3. Steps - Tragedy

2. Christina Aguilera - Beautiful

1. Erasure - A Little Respect



You can hear the Top 10 tracks from 8.30pm tonight with Stephen Sullivan on Virgin Radio Pride UK.



For more cracking anthems like those, be sure to tune into Virgin Radio Pride UK, which will broadcast until the end of September. The station seeks to reduce inequality by addressing important issues both on-air and online, sparking conversations around topics such as: trans-rights, gay adoption issues, living with HIV and helping parents understand LGBTQ+ issues by working closely with various LGBTQ+ partners.



You’ll be able to hear presenters from across the LGBTQ+ community on Virgin Radio Pride UK, such as Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi and author Matt Cain plus Emma Goswell, Debbie Ryan, Phil Clifton, Shivani Dave, Stephen Sullivan and Vicki Blight. The Chris Evans Breakfast show with Sky and the Graham Norton Radio Show with Waitrose will also be broadcast on the new station too.



Matt Cain will be hosting a weekly Sunday afternoon magazine show, and there will be one-off documentaries, including a look back five years on from the Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando, and the history of LGBTQ+ influence on dance music from disco to house.



There will also be regular specials, such as a My Pride Playlist where a significant member of the LGBTQ+ community picks their ten favourite songs, and tells the stories behind their choices.



There are also collaborations planned with Pride events all over the UK.



Virgin Radio Pride UK is now live on DAB in London, online or via the Virgin Radio app.