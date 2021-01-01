Pentatonix celebrate 10th anniversary with Lady Gaga cover

Pentatonix celebrate their 10th anniversary by covering Lady Gaga and Beyonce's 2010 hit Telephone.

The quintet, starring Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee, found success on TV talent show The Sing-Off in 2011, which they went on to win.

The victory landed the group, which originally also starred Avi Kaplan, who left in 2017, a recording contract with Sony Music and a $200,000 (£141,236) cash prize.

Marking the occasion 10 years on, the current group shared a new version of Telephone - the first song they ever performed together - with Scott telling Variety he feels "incredibly grateful and insanely lucky" to have found success with the group.

“The very first time we all sang Telephone together as Pentatonix was literally the day before our audition for The Sing-Off: June 4th, 2011,” he explained.

“The second we started singing, it clicked, and we all knew we had something very special. I absolutely cannot believe it’s been 10 years already and I am incredibly grateful — and feel insanely lucky — that it’s my job to harmonize and perform with my best friends.”