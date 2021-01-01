NEWS Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U racing towards third week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U is speeding towards a third week at Number 1, following the singer’s second week reigning over both the Official Singles and Albums Charts with the single and its parent album SOUR.



Scoring 1.8 million streams already this weekend, the pop-rock anthem is well ahead of its closest competition, The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears which lands at Number 2 after 48 hours – potentially a brand new high position for the song.



Meanwhile, Calvin Harris & Tom Grennan’s new collaboration By Your Side (12) is set to be this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart.



If it stays on course, By Your Side will become Tom’s third Top 40 hit and Calvin’s 36th – the latter’s highest charting single since 2019’s Giant with Rag’n’Bone Man.



Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix’s Heartbreak Anthem could be heading for the Top 5 after climbing three places midweek to Number 5, while Majestic & Boney M are still dancing towards a Top 10 entry with Rasputin, up four places to Number 7. Mimi Webb could also score a new chart peak with Good Without at Number 8.



Billie Eilish is eyeing up her 9th Top 20 hit with new single Lost Cause, which stands at Number 16 on today’s chart.



Finally, Starstruck by Years & Years flies up 14 places to Number 20 midweek, following the release of a CD single featuring the original version and three remixes.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled exclusively on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 pu­blished on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.