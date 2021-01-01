Garth Brooks was 'scared to death' about music return

Garth Brooks was "scared to death" about returning to music after more than a decade away.

The 59-year-old country singer took a lengthy career hiatus during the 2000s as he wanted to focus on his family and admits that he was daunted about returning to the music scene but praised other stars for supporting him.

Speaking on 'CBS This Morning', Garth said: "(I was) scared to death, (but) the people were so sweet.

"Country is the best place to be. Because, one, you have the most loyal audience there could possibly be, and they will wait for you."

The 'Friends in Low Places' singer admits that he decided that his children should "take the lead" as his marriage to Sandy Mahl began to suffer, with the pair divorcing in 2001.

Garth - who is now married to Trisha Yearwood - explained: "Once children come into the mix, children take the lead. That's it.

"They didn't want to come into this place. It wasn't their choice, we brought them in.

"So even though Sandy and I were not going to be able to complete our marriage, we still had our children to raise."

Brooks also suggested that he could have "handled" stardom in a better manner but does not regret any of the decisions he has made.

He said: "A nation watches you grow up, right? So you're gonna make decisions that you go, 'Man, I wish I could take that one back.'

"But the truth is, now, if changing anything then meant any part of now would change, no thank you."