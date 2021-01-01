Billie Eilish accidentally exposed herself on Lost Cause set

Billie Eilish has had a little fun online by sharing video footage of herself struggling to stay covered up as she danced in her new Lost Cause promo.

The Bad Guy singer both starred in and directed the pyjama party video, in which she and a group of girlfriends are dressed in loungewear as they perform a variety of dance routines while bouncing on a bed.

The newly-blonde star dons a silky camisole and shorts in the project, while she also uses a brown puffer jacket as a prop in some scenes, and in a new TikTok video, Eilish reveals she had trouble keeping her curves covered up as they pulled off the choreography.

In behind-the-scenes clips shared online, the 19-year-old was twice filmed busting out of her top, leaving one breast fully exposed, while other scenes showed her shorts riding up her butt, although she used emojis to censor the post.

As the footage of her exposed chest is first shown, a caption pops up reading, “t*tties was falling out (sic)”.

Luckily, Eilish was able to readjust her wardrobe to avoid any nip-slips for the final cut of Lost Cause, which dropped on Wednesday.