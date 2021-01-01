Miley Cyrus hosting streaming special for Pride Month

Miley Cyrus is inviting fans to join her for a Pride Month celebratory concert - but only if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Wrecking Ball superstar will host the hour-long Stand By You streaming special in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, and she is throwing open the doors to devotees 18 and over, who received their jabs before 24 May.

"If you're in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v (very) special friends!" she posted on Twitter.

Miley is also taking suggestions for cover songs to perform during the set, adding: "Request here... gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community (sic)!"

The event, titled, Miley Cyrus: Stand By You, will be recorded at 7pm CT, and streamed on U.S. platform Peacock.

It is the first of three specials in her recently-signed deal with chiefs at parent company NBCUniversal.

In a statement, NBCU Television and Streaming executive Susan Rovner said: "Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You, for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership."