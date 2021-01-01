Zayn Malik involved in heated confrontation outside New York bar - report

Zayn Malik reportedly became involved in a heated narrowly argument outside a New York City bar in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to TMZ, the Pillowtalk singer was taking a cigarette break outside Manhattan's Amsterdam Billiards Club when he clashed with a group of guys exiting the lounge next door.

A source claims one man tried to pick a fight with Malik and hurled a gay slur, prompting the Brit to fire back with his own verbal insults.

At one point, the former One Direction star was caught on camera going shirtless, apparently ready for a brawl, but the altercation never became physical and ended without any police intervention.

Malik, who shares a baby daughter with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, has yet to comment on the incident.