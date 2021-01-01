Halsey hosts 'worldwide baby shower' for parents in need

Pregnant pop star Halsey is calling on fans to help parents in need after discovering how expensive it can be to start a family.

The Bad at Love hitmaker will welcome their first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin this summer, and is learning the costs associated with preparing to have a baby.

In a video posted to Instagram, the "super-duper pregnant" singer explained, "Fortunately I was super lucky enough to be able to provide everything that I needed, but in the process I realised how expensive it is to start a family, and how many parents out there were probably struggling to provide the things that they need."

The star reveals friends, relatives, and fans have been reaching out for registry information in order to send a gift for Halsey's little one, but instead of collecting the presents, the artist is encouraging people to donate to mothers and fathers-to-be who are less fortunate than her.

She has teamed up with officials at Babylist to create a registry with some of their favourite items, which members of the public can buy from, to benefit struggling families as part of a "universal, worldwide baby shower".

They can also donate funds directly to the Baby2Baby charity via The Great Group Gift initiative, to which Halsey and Babylist bosses have already handed over $100,000 (£71,000).

"I hope you find it in your heart to be able to give back to some people who are really struggling," Halsey said. "This has been such an incredible process and I have felt so connected to so many people I don't even know because we're all living through the same experience at the same time.

"I'm so grateful to Babylist for helping me put this together. And I'm so grateful to Baby2Baby for everything that they do."