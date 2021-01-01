Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over crumbling marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears and told her sisters she felt like a "failure" amid her deteriorating marriage to Kanye West in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



The reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper, the father of her four children, after six years of marriage in February, and footage taken towards the end of their marriage has given fans some insight into their troubled relationship.



In a flashback clip shown during Thursday's episode of the reality show, Kim broke down in tears as she told her sisters, "I feel like a f**king failure, that it's like, a third f**king marriage... Yeah I feel like a f**king loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."



Kim, who was still with Kanye at the time of filming, explained that the Stronger hitmaker deserved to be with a wife who would happily move to Wyoming, where he is now based.



"I honestly can't do this anymore," she said as she recapped a fight they had to her sisters. "Why am I still in this place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job...



"I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming - I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything."



The episode followed the family during a trip to Lake Tahoe, during which Kim got mad over a plate of cookies, which Khloe explained in a confessional was down to Kim "redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger."



During a chat with Khloe during the trip, Kim said, "There's no fighting, like, now it's all calm so I just roll with it,” and when Khloe later offered to talk about her marital problems, Kim replied, "There's honestly nothing to talk about. I mean, I won't live with the fighting and stuff, like, if it was constant."



Kim was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.