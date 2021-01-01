Adam Lambert working on a musical

Adam Lambert has confirmed reports he is working on a new musical.



The singer, who serves as the frontman of Queen, has revealed the idea for the project began before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and he was able to focus on it during lockdown.



"It had been in the works a little before the pandemic, but what I found with being at home was that I was able to really focus on it," Adam told Gay Times. "I did a lot of writing sessions via Zoom with some amazing writers and producers. Being on Zoom isn't quite as magical as being in the room with people, but we wrote some great songs.



"So the musical is well underway and I'm very excited about it. It's something I'm not really ready to reveal exactly what it's about yet, but at some point, sooner than later I'll be able to talk about it."



Elsewhere in the interview, Adam praised Lil Nas X for breaking boundaries and freely expressing his sexuality.



"The thing I love about what he's doing is not just to say the statistic of a queer person having this many streams and all that, but I also love the tone of what he's doing. It's finally challenging the double standards," he gushed. "We have straight artists creating this type of entertainment and we've grown accustomed to it over the past 25 years, but when it came to gay artists we had to tone it down, or make sure that it wasn't too sexualised, or aggressive, and it had to be safe and easy to digest. What Lil Nas X is doing is being a rockstar about it. He's being subversive and it's great."