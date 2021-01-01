Dancer catches fire at Diddy's party in Atlanta

A dancer at a party hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs was reportedly left singed after her feathered skirt caught the flame of a candle.



The rapper hosted a birthday party for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at the event at Atlanta, Georgia's Fox Theatre on Wednesday when the scary incident reportedly occurred.



An onlooker told the New York Post's Page Six that the fiery mishap occurred when one dancer tried to adjust her outfit.



They said: "There were dancers on tables wearing feathered skirts, and one dropped down to get her eagle on and caught on fire from a candle!



"Nothing was left but her string thong. She was panicking and quickly extinguished. I was trying to get video, but I couldn't act quick enough, that's how quickly it was put out. I just got the smoke after."



It's not the first time a Diddy party has been so hot it's caused a fire.



Back in 2010, a model at his album release bash in New York narrowly escaped serious injury as a candle set light to her hair. The local fire department was called but the woman acted quickly and dunked her head in the water of a bubble bath she had been sitting to extinguish the flames.