Watch out Chris Martin! Gary Barlow wants to front Coldplay

Gary Barlow wants to be the lead singer of Coldplay.



The Take That frontman has admitted he would jump at the chance to step into Chris Martin's shoes in the 'Higher Power' group.



Speaking to Kat Shoob and Tom Price on Magic Radio Breakfast, he said: “I always feel lucky that we are not one of those bands that fight all the time and you hear that a lot, that a lot of bands don’t like each other and we’ve always got on great and I’ve always felt blessed for that and it always appears to me that Coldplay are a very happy band, they like being together, so I’d love to nudge Chris to one side and sing a bit of 'Viva la Vida' you know.”



Gary was promoting his new BBC music show, 'Gary Barlow: I'm With the Band', which features an all-star house band comprising the likes of Jamie Cullum, Mica Paris, James Bay and Tom Fletcher of McFly.



And the 'Relight My Fire' hitmaker confessed that they were all feeling anxious about returning to work after being in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said: "I felt very anxious as I had to turn up at a time and do something. And people were going to be looking at me, going come on then let's do it.”



The 50-year-old singer added that “to have to be somewhere on time, to actually have to get in a car it was a very weird thing, and it obviously is something that has been very natural to us through our lives, but it did definitely feel strange. I’m as desperate as anyone else to get back to normality because that’s not right. We should be able to turn up at things and feel fine."



