The Darkness announce new album Motorheart

The Darkness have announced their new album 'Motorheart'.



Justin Hawkins and co declared the "time has come" to "rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork", as they unveiled their follow-up to 2019's 'Easter Is Cancelled'.



The 'One Way Ticket' rockers are set to embark on a tour of the UK in November and December in support of the new record, which drops on October 15.



They will be supported by Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris' side project British Lion.



Justin said in a press release: “The time has come, the walrus said ... to put your f***** pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the f*** back on tour, praise Satan’s better half ... come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion - Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer..."



The run kicks off in Brighton on November 17, and concludes with two consecutive nights and London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on December 16 and 17.



Tickets go on sale on June 11 from 10am.







The Darkness' 2021 tour date are:



November



17th – Brighton Dome, Brighton



19th – Winter Gardens, Margate



20th – O2 Academy, Bournemouth



21st – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend



23rd – UEA, Norwich



24th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge



26th – The Hexagon, Reading



27th – The Great Hall, Cardiff



29th – The Great Hall, Exeter



30th - G Live, Guilford







December



2nd – O2 Academy, Liverpool



3rd – Academy, Manchester



4th – Bonus Arena, Hull



6th – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent



7th – O2 Academy, Bristol



9th – Barrowlands, Glasgow



10th – O2 Academy, Newcastle



11th – O2 Academy, Leeds



13th – Rock City, Nottingham



14th – O2 Academy, Birmingham



16th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London



17th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London