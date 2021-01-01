Courtney Love rules out Hole reunion

Courtney Love has abandoned plans for a Hole reunion.

The rocker suggested there were get-together plans afoot back in 2019 after she told The Guardian that she and her former bandmates were "definitely talking about it".

However, it now appears negotiations have broken down, despite the fact Love staged "a good session" with Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur.

In a new interview with Vogue, she said, "I'm so honoured to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.

"We’re all really good friends and Melissa and I are especially close - we talk every day. But Eric (Erlandson) is kinda off-the-grid right now. I think he’s in Japan literally becoming a monk. I’m not even kidding. Melissa, Patty, and I think he’s become a monk or something on that level of aestheticism."

Hole last played together in 2012.