Lady Gaga pushes Chromatica tour to 2022

Lady Gaga fans will have to wait another year before they can catch the pop superstar onstage again.

The Born This Way singer had initially hoped to kick off her Chromatica Ball tour in 2021 after the pandemic shutdown, but due to ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty, Gaga has decided it's best to hold off on her global trek for a little longer.

"While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," she told ticket holders in a statement shared via a Ticketmaster email.

"So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022."

The delayed dates give Gaga extra time to prepare for her stage return as she recently wrapped production on the new movie House of Gucci, which chronicles the murder of fashion empire heir Maurizio Gucci.