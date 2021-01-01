Wolf Alice announce Blue Weekend short film premiere

Wolf Alice have announced a cinematic premiere of the short film for their forthcoming third record, Blue Weekend. The premiere is to take place on June 10 at Picturehouse central, Soho, London. There will be two screenings, one at 18:30 and another at 20:45; the band will be performing a special acoustic set before each showing for attendees. The premiere is set to be a celebration of Blue Weekend which is released this Friday on June 4th via Dirty Hit.Wolf Alice say, “last winter we began making a visual feast for your eyes. Set on a night out we wanted to bring the music of Blue Weekend to life with this beautiful film directed by Jordan Hemingway. Pints and ciggies have literally never looked this good lol. This was an amazing experience and we really hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Thank you to our incredible team.Directed by Jordan Hemingway (Gucci, Raf Simons, Comme Des Garçons), director of videos for the previous tracks, “The Last Man On Earth”, “Smile” and “No Hard Feelings”, the album-length film explores the camaraderie, nights out and relationships that form the backbone of Blue Weekend.It has been a busy period for Wolf Alice, one that has solidified their status as one of Britain's most-beloved bands. Yesterday, the band launched their new limited edition hair dye, Blue Weekend, a collaboration with Bleach London (bundled with cassette). Last week, they were named as the Friday headliner of Latitude 2021, their largest festival headline show to date, and graced the cover of the ES Magazine. The week before, they opened the Live At Worthy Farm livestream with a stirring performance at Glastonbury’s Stone Circle.In 2022, the band are heading out on a full UK & Ireland tour, the majority of dates sold out within hours and a number of new shows have been added. For the full list of dates see below, and to purchase tickets go to https://wolfalice.co.uk/#tickets.Wolf Alice UK & Ireland January 2022 Tour Dates05 January - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK (EXTRA DATE)07 Jan - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)08 January - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)09 Jan - O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK (SOLD OUT)10 Jan - UEA, Norwich, UK (SOLD OUT)12 Jan - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)13 Jan - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK (EXTRA DATE)14 Jan - O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK (SOLD OUT)15 Jan - Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK (SOLD OUT)18 Jan - Eventim Apollo, London, UK (SOLD OUT)19 Jan - Eventim Apollo, London, UK (EXTRA DATE)22 Jan - O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK (SOLD OUT)23 Jan - De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill On Sea, UK (SOLD OUT)24 Jan - Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE (SOLD OUT)25 Jan - Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE (SOLD OUT)27 Jan - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)28 Jan - Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK30 Jan - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK (SOLD OUT)31 Jan - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK (SOLD OUT)