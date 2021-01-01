Mariah Carey reunites with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for new single

Mariah Carey has reunited with iconic hitmaking duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for a new single.



The pop superstar worked closely with the songwriters and producers in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including on 2000 R&B classic Thank God I Found You, and now they have collaborated on another track, called Somewhat Loved.



The tune will feature on the pair's upcoming debut album, Jam & Lewis: Volume 1, and the veteran musicians admit Mariah was the ultimate get.



"When we started Jam & Lewis: Volume 1, we put a wishlist together of all our favourite artists. The chance to reunite with our friend and fellow Songwriters Hall of Fame partner Mariah was wishlist fulfillment at its finest," they said in a statement, reports Billboard.



Carey added, "Working with Jimmy & Terry through the years has been one of the greatest creative journeys I've ever taken. It's a great honour for me to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime album!"



Jam & Lewis: Volume 1 will mark their first full project as recording artists, with Somewhat Loved debuting on 10 June.