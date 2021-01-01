Meghan Trainor was left 'terrified' when newborn son struggled to breathe

Meghan Trainor has opened up about her son's "terrifying" birth.

The All About That Bass star and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, in February, and in an interview with U.S. show Today, the singer opened up about the birth, revealing that the newborn was breech and had "breathing issues" immediately after he was delivered via C-section.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry. He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'" she recalled.

The doctors then told Meghan, 27, that Riley was having some breathing issues - a prospect the singer found "terrifying". He was then taken to the neonatal intensive care unit, where he was given a feeding tube.

"I got to see him for one second before they took him away," she added. "That was probably the worst part. But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

Back in February, Meghan announced on Instagram that Riley had arrived one week early.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th!" she wrote at the time. "We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

In April, she gave her fans more of an insight into Riley's journey by sharing a video on social media showing him hooked up to tubes and monitors as a newborn.

"We had a rocky start..but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy," she wrote on Instagram. "So lucky to be your mama sweet boy."