Demi Lovato & Olly Alexander to co-host YouTube Pride party

Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander will co-host YouTube's Pride 2021 livestream on 25 June.

The musicians will join Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, and Daniel Howell for the six-hour celebration of all things LGBTQ+.

Each host will stage Pride parties from their respective YouTube channels, offering fans and followers performances, chats and challenges, while encouraging viewers to donate to suicide prevention group The Trevor Project and the U.K.-based LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity, akt.

Demi's involvement comes weeks after the Cool for the Summer singer announced they are now non-binary and their pronouns are they/them.

The former Disney star made the "very personal" reveal as part of their 4D With Demi Lovato podcast, explaining, "Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary."