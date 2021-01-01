Katy Perry hadn't experienced 'unconditional love' before welcoming daughter

Katy Perry hadn't experienced "unconditional love" until she had her daughter Daisy.



The 36-year-old singer and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed their baby girl last August.



In an interview for the latest issue of L'Officiel magazine, Katy opened up about first-time motherhood and explained how it's changed her life.



"I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love," she explained. "And my fiancé has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It's just there, that love is there.



"I'd heard about unconditional love, but now I'm really experiencing it. There's a wholeness that has happened."



Katy added that Orlando, 44, who is also dad to 10-year-old son Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, has been a "huge emotional" support for her.



And as she navigates parenthood, the Roar star is learning to appreciate the simple things in her life.



"I was nervous to be a mom," Katy insisted. "Now I get it. Now I realise this is it. This is the living part. Every day I'm like, 'When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?' There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it's nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back."