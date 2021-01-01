Miley Cyrus explores 'different layers' of self-expression in Magnum campaign

Miley Cyrus wanted to celebrate "self-expression and indulgence" with her new Magnum campaign.



The Wrecking Ball hitmaker has been tapped to front the upcoming global marketing initiative for the ice cream company, titled Miley in Layers.



For the imagery, photographer/director Vijat Mohindra captured Miley in a series of black-and-white snaps, all of which depict her posing with a Magnum.



"The greatest super-power we have is our individuality," she said of the collaboration. "As I've evolved as an artist, I've been able to explore the different layers of who I am and what brings me pleasure - whether I'm writing, in the studio, performing on stage for thousands of fans or wearing something that makes me feel empowered."



In addition to the campaign, Miley will perform a special virtual concert, mastered in 8D sound, to show the world her "diverse layers" on 10 June.



"My biggest pleasure in life is music and I'm so excited to be performing in 8D for you all. I hope this campaign with Magnum ice cream inspires everyone to embrace their own layers and proudly go after whatever it is that brings them pleasure," the 28-year-old added.



During the Miley x Magnum virtual concert experience, Miley will perform some of the biggest hits from her recent album Plastic Hearts as well as a cover of the '80s hit Midas Touch by Midnight Star re-mastered as Miley's Touch.



Miley follows in the footsteps of former Magnum brand ambassadors such as Bella Hadid and Alexander Wang.