Diplo taking a walk on the 'weird side' with Crocs collaboration

Diplo has partnered with the team at Crocs on a quirky new collection.



The DJ and music producer, real name Thomas Pentz, announced on Wednesday that he has created his own version of the footwear company’s Classic Clog, with the design featuring a swirled pink, blue and yellow paint-inspired graphic, as well as a light-up Jibbitz mushroom motif charm.



In addition, Diplo is launching his take on the Classic Sandal. The two-strap silhouette has a yellow, orange and blue paint-inspired graphic and comes pre-decked out with an assortment of eight unique glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms.



"I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I'm stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them too," he shared. "Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the 3D, light up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could've imagined. Now, fans can take a walk with me in either the Classic Clog or Crocs Classic Sandal."



To celebrate the launch, Diplo will introduce fans to the collection during a performance streamed on Mad Decent's Twitch channel on Thursday night. As part of the gig, he will give away 1,000 pairs of his shoes.



"Our collaborations are more than a moment in time. At Crocs, we're focused on creating engaging experiences that bring fans along for the journey," added Heidi Cooley, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Crocs. "Working with a genuine brand fan in Diplo inspired a new level of creativity, including the first-ever celebrity take on the Classic Crocs Sandal with glowing Jibbitz charms that will help fans stand out even in the dark."



The Classic Clog is priced at $69.99 (£50), while the Classic Sandal costs $49.99 (£36). Each will be available to buy online from 8 June.