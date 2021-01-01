Mike Posner reaches the top of Mount Everest

Mike Posner has reached the summit of Mount Everest.

The I Took a Pill in Ibiza hitmaker has released a photo of himself atop the world's highest mountain, revealing it was taken at 4.35am local time on Tuesday.

"Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa and Mike Posner summited Mt Everest," he wrote on Twitter. "That’s what I call a sunrise.

"We are now back at camp 2 but not out of the woods until we descend to base camp tomorrow am. Please keep us in your prayers."

The climb came after the singer-songwriter spent a year in intensive high-altitude training in Colorado.

Posner is raising money via corporate sponsors and a GoFundMe page for The Detroit Justice Center, a non-profit law firm working alongside communities to create economic opportunities and transform the justice system.

The hitmaker's father Jon, who passed away in 2017, served as a criminal defence attorney in Detroit, Michigan for 40 years.