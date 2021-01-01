Alanis Morissette announces dates for world tour

Alanis Morissette has announced new dates for her 2021/2022 world tour.

The Grammy Award- winning singer has unveiled a 35-date North American tour, which will kick off in Austin, Texas on August 12, before she heads to the likes of Dallas, Nashville and Denver, ending the US run at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl on October 5 and 6 respectively.

The tour - which will celebrate 25 years since the release of 'Jagged Little Pill' - will then head to Europe, taking in countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy and the UK and Ireland in October and November 2021, including dates in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and two at London's famous O2 Arena.

In November 2022, Alanis will perform a string of gigs in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, which were originally scheduled for late 2021.

A note from Alanis about the rescheduling reads: "My dear fans in Australia & New Zealand, I'm gutted that we have to reschedule our dates once more, but we’re coming for you November 2022!"

As part of the anniversary tour, Alanis will perform the entire of the 'Jagged Little Pill' album, as well as a number of tracks off her new album 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road', which was released in July 2020.

Presale tickets for Alanis' tour will be available on June 3 and general onsale tickets for the new shows, which weren't moved due to the coronavirus pandemic, will open on June 4 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. More information can be found at https://alanis.com/.

Meanwhile, Alanis recently released 'On The Road Again' with Willie Nelson and the track is currently available via Epiphany Music.

Alanis' UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

November 15 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

November 16 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

November 18 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

November 21 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

November 23 - London, UK - The O2

November 24 - London, UK - The O2

November 25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena