Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta is a first-time mum

Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta has become a mum for the first time.

The Don't Cha hitmaker and husband Mikey Marquart welcomed son Michael Jesse 'MJ' Marquart on 25 May at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the birth, Jessica revealed she was forced to have an emergency Caesarean section - a process she was "definitely nervous" about - but was put at ease by medical staff.

"But there was so much joy and amazing chemistry between nurses and doctors that they made the experience a comfortable and an unforgettable one!" the 39-year-old explained. "They even played rock music during the surgery, and when MJ was born he came out to Good Times Bad Times by Led Zeppelin."

A representative for Jessica and her family added: "Mommy, Baby and Daddy are now safe and doing well at home, enjoying their new family."