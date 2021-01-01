Sinead O'Connor to boycott top British radio show after 'offensive' interview

Sinead O'Connor is to boycott top BBC radio show Woman's Hour after what she is calling an "offensive, abusive and misogynistic" interview.

The Irish singer chatted to host Emma Barnett to promote her new book, Rememberings, on Tuesday, and quickly regretted the chat.

She then used her Twitter account to apologise for likening herself to Jamaican men for having four children by four different men during the interview, before calling its focus on her mental health "abusive and invalidating".

O'Connor was particularly upset by a reference to a piece in British newspaper The Telegraph, in which music critic Neil McCormick branded Sinead "the crazy lady in pop's attic" during questions about media coverage of her past mental health battles.

Suggesting McCormick's comment was a reference to Bertha Mason, a character in Charlotte Bronte's 1847 novel Jane Eyre, the musician said, "I don't think I've ever been perceived as the crazy lady in pop's attic... It's not like I'm trying to attack people with knives or trying to strangle people while I'm walking around in my nightdress."

Following the interview, O'Connor took to social media and wrote: "Actually found the interview with @Emmabarnett extremely offensive and even misogynistic... One abusive and invalidating question or statement after another: 'madwoman in the attic' At that point I should have ended it. I will absolutely never do Women's hour again (sic)."

In another tweet she added: "Also, apologies if I accidentally offended Jamaican men. I was referring to specific friends of mine in the music business. Jamaican people are my favourite people on this earth and Jamaican male musicians my biggest inspiration."

Barnett is yet to publicly comment on the controversy.