Iggy Azalea unveils debut fragrance

Iggy Azalea is gearing up to make a splash in the world of fragrance.

The Fancy rapper took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the launch of her first perfume, Devil's Advocate.

In an accompanying set of videos, Iggy revealed she has been developing the unisex scent with the team Firmenich Fine over the course of the past year, and that she took a hands-on approach to the entire process.

"The fragrance itself is unisex and is kind all about this duality. The curious, shy side and our naughty, more bold side," she said. "When you initially spray it on, it's very woody and bold. And then, as it sits on your body for a few more hours, it becomes more feminine and the sweeter notes of the perfume come out."

Iggy, who appeared to be channelling Jessica Rabbit by sporting a dark red wig and purple eyeshadow in the clip, went on to share that the fragrance has notes of mandarin, bergamot, vanilla, patchouli, and Australian sandalwood.

And the star even helped with the design of the perfume bottle.

"(The bottle is) really cute. It's got a woman and she's embracing her shadow, which kind of represents her devilish, naughty side," the 30-year-old added. "I wanted this perfume to be this thing that gives you a boost of confidence. Do that naughty thing! I love the bottle, it's really chic. It's matte to high gloss. All the other fragrances that I have coming out are going to be in the same shaped bottle... I like things to be aesthetically pleasing."

Devil's Advocate is priced at $57 (£40) and is now available to pre-order online.