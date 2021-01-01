Lady Gaga teaming with Versace on Pride-inspired collection

Lady Gaga has partnered with Versace on a new collection in celebration of Pride Month.



To mark the tenth anniversary of the superstar's Born This Way album as well as to honour the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June, Gaga and the Italian luxury fashion house's chief designer Donatella Versace took to social media on Tuesday to unveil Versace x Born This Way capsule line.



The range is comprised of two unisex cotton T-shirts with the brand's logo in rainbow colours and the words Born This Way, as well as a black fabric beret, with 30 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to the Born This Way Foundation.



"Versace has always been a leader. Since Gianni, Donatella, Allegra, and still now they have celebrated the beautiful colours of love we have within us to offer each other," Gaga captioned a snap of herself wearing the T-shirt and beret on her Instagram page. "We were all more different, and different is beautiful. Thank you, Donatella, for supporting LGBTQ+ mental health and the Born This Way tenth anniversary."



The T-shirts are priced at $250 (£200) while the beret costs $350 (£240).



In addition, Donatella is set to auction a replica of the leather jacket worn by Gaga on her world tour in 2011 and donate all proceeds to the Born This Way Foundation. The exclusive piece will go up for grabs on fundraising website Omaze.



"I'm so excited to celebrate 10 years of Born This Way with Lady Gaga. This Pride Month, we're launching something special for all those Little Monsters who believe in inclusivity and diversity," the fashion icon added.