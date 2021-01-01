Coachella and Stagecoach officially scrapped for 2021

The brains behind California's Coachella and Stagecoach festivals has promised fans both events will be back in 2022 after officially scrapping a late 2021 comeback.

Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett was forced to scrap both events in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now, he has abandoned plans to stage a mini-Coachella later this year, revealing his Indio festivals will be back in April 2022.

"We look forward to being in the desert next April with all of our friends," Tollett said in a statement.

Coachella is scheduled for 15-17 April and 22-24 April, while Stagecoach will hit the same polo grounds site for the weekend beginning 29 April.

Line-ups have not yet been released, but Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine were scheduled to headline the 2020 and rescheduled 2021 Coachella festivals.