DaBaby detained after Miami shooting incident

Rapper DaBaby has been detained by Miami, Florida police officers following a shoot-out in South Beach on Monday night.

Two people were injured in the street fight and Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez has confirmed the rap star, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is among "several possible subjects" who have been detained.

A source told Page Six, "DaBaby and his crew had an issue with people right next to them in the car. DaBaby and his crew were travelling in around six SUVs, and either a car pulled up on them and started something or their doors hit each other and they got in a fight.

"Rumour has it that DaBaby and 10 to 12 members of his entourage have been detained by police."

Police officers arrived at the scene to find two people suffering leg and shoulder injuries. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, according to Local 10 News.

DaBaby's representatives have yet to comment on the story.