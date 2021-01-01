Roger Taylor announces solo intimate tour

Roger Taylor has announced a solo intimate tour.



The Queen drummer is set to appear in a string of intimate shows across the UK, starting on October 2 at the O2 Academy in Newcastle and ending at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 22.



Pre-sale for the tickets starts on June 8 at 10am, with fans who pre-order his album 'Outsider' via his official site before 4pm BST on June 7 able to access pre-sale tickets early.



Speaking about the tour, he said: "For some time now, we’ve all just been trying to get by. Now, it’s back to the basics, myself and some great musical pals getting back out there to play some rock. Obviously we’ll include some of the Queen classic catalogue, and some of my earlier solo work, but we’ll also be introducing them to some of the new stuff. So we hope folks are going to come on down."



The tour will coincide with the release of Roger's album, 'Outsider', which will be unveiled on October 1.



And Roger admits it was a "surprise" recording new music in lockdown as he didn't expect it.



Speaking about his new music, he added in a statement: "I've had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise!



"I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really."



'Outsider' will be Roger's first solo release since 2013's 'Fun On Earth'.







A full list of dates for Roger's intimate tour is as follows:



October 2 - Newcastle, O2 Academy



October 3 - Manchester, Academy



October 5 – York, Barbican



October 6 – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall



October 8 – Liverpool, O2 Academy



October 9 – Norwich, University East Anglia (UEA)



October 11 - Bath, Forum



October 12 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy



October 14 - Plymouth, Pavilions



October 15 – Nottingham, Rock City



October 17 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion



October 19 – Guildford, G Live



October 20 – Coventry, HMV Empire



October 22 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire