Swizz Beatz and Timbaland dedicate Verzuz battle to late rapper DMX

Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland dedicated their Sunday night rematch on the platform to late rapper DMX.

The two super-producers went head-to-head at Miami, Florida's Club LIV for an online battle that drew a few hip-hop heavyweights.

DaBaby, Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous, and Busta Rhymes tuned in to watch the fun, while Missy Elliott applauded the pair for creating Verzuz.

"First I want to say congratulations to you (Timbaland) and Swizz. And, thank y'all for creating Verzuz for us to relive some of the best moments in music," she wrote, making it clear she was rooting for Timbaland.

The duo's battle royale included songs that featured past collaborations with Aaliyah, DMX, Missy Elliott, JAY-Z, Justin Timberlake, and Nicki Minaj, among others, with the pair picking 20 songs each.

Swizz recently completed work on DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, explaining he felt he owed it to him and his family.

The producer was tasked with completing the record following DMX's death on 9 April, and told Rolling Stone that the process was an emotional one.

"I can at least listen to a song now without breaking down," he sighed. "I'm making it look strong, but I'm crushed, I'm destroyed, I'm hurt. But I had to pull this through for him and his family and for his legacy."

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, died at the age of 50 on 9 April, a week after being rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Exodus was released on Friday.