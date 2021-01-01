Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks set for Montreux Jazz Festival

Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and Inhaler are billed as performers for the Montreux Jazz Festival.

The 'Anywhere Away From Here' hitmaker, 2021 Breakthrough BRIT Award winner and Dublin rockers will be taking to the stage when the legendary music festival returns to Lake Geneva in Switzerland between July 2 and July 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been "condensed" and will have a reduced capacity.

The likes of Lionel Richie, Brittany Howard and Lenny Kravitz were scheduled to play the 2020 festival, which had to be cancelled amid the global health crisis.

A statement read at the time: “This is the first time the Festival has had to be cancelled in its 53 years of making history, bringing people together and producing legendary musical moments. Until the very end, all of us here in the Festival team were still hoping to share these magical moments with everyone who, like us, cannot imagine a summer without the Montreux Jazz Festival. Our thoughts go out to the staff members, artists and their support teams, technicians and engineers and to all our partners who make the event possible, from local hotels and businesses to everyone who lives in Montreux, and of course our loyal festival-goers.”

Tickets for this year's festival will be on sale from June 8 via the Montreux Jazz Festival website.