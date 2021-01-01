Zara Larsson fears she gave her gran Covid-19

Zara Larsson fears a birthday visit to her grandmother may have infected her elderly relative with Covid-19.



The Poster Girl hitmaker told the Private Parts podcast she and her family went against guidance to visit her 88-year-old relative in December.



"I hadn't seen her for the year," the Ruin My Life singer said. "It was her birthday on December 27 so we were like, 'F**k it, we're going to see her', because she's 88 and she had been by herself the whole year.



"Then on the way back I was like, 'I feel a little sick'," she recalls. "We gave grandma corona. We were super worried. But she was fine and didn't get sick at all."



Zara insisted there have been no long-term ill-effects to her gran from catching Covid, adding: "She's still alive and thriving. I felt really guilty, though."