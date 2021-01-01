Mel B separated from nine-year-old daughter for months during Covid lockdown

Spice Girls star Mel B spent months without seeing her nine-year-old daughter, due to Covid travel restrictions over the past year.



The singer and TV personality moved home to England in 2019 after spending over a decade living in Los Angeles with her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, and due to travel issues between the U.S. and U.K., she couldn't fly back and forth to spend time with Madison.



The Wannabe star admits that was the toughest part of the lockdown for her.



"I've been a single parent for a long time, as I've always been the one who financially and emotionally supported my family," Mel tells OK! magazine. "Unfortunately, due to the justice system, a difficult situation with my ex, and the fact that my youngest is an American citizen, I have shared care of Madison - and because of Covid, flying between America and the U.K. has been really difficult.



"Not having my baby with me for months at a time is the hardest thing I've had to deal with."



Mel and Belafonte separated in December 2016 and the singer filed for divorce the following year, accusing her ex of emotional and physical abuse.