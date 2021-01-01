Michelle Williams: 'Destiny's Child would have been a mess in the social media age’

Michelle Williams is relieved Destiny's Child got to enjoy the height of their success before the popularity of social media.

The girl group shot to fame in the late 1990s and, after Michelle joined in 2000, went on to enjoy massive success with hits including Survivor, Lose My Breath, and Bootylicious.

Speaking on the Role Model podcast with Leomie Anderson, the singer admitted she's so glad she and bandmates Beyonce and Kelly Rowland found fame before sites like Instagram and Facebook launched.

"Oh my gosh, it would have been a mess," insisted Michelle, who recently released her book Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours. "Everybody has an opinion of what you should be doing, how you should be doing it."

She added: "We had Beyonce's mum and dad. We had a family, so it was run like a family. Even my family felt good that I was on the road. We were protected from grimy people."