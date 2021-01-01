Dolly Parton will never be caught wearing sweatpants

Dolly Parton will never be seen sporting sweatpants in public.

The country music icon is known for her love of bedazzled costumes, tight outfits, and sky-high heels.

But in a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Dolly insisted she was never tempted to buy a pair of comfortable trousers even while in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I don't wear sweatpants. But I do like to be comfortable like everybody else," she told the publication. "I have my own little house clothes, like a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or shirt to match if I get cold. I call them my baby clothes because they're soft like a baby. But I don't wear sweat clothes."

Dolly went on to reveal that she doesn't go to the gym and maintains her fitness by creating her very own "rejoicing exercises".

"I grew up in the Pentecostal church where we used to do a lot of shouting and jumping around. I keep my motor running in the mornings when I just shout through the house praising the Lord," the 75-year-old explained. "It gave me an idea to create some easy exercises, and I'm making music to go along with it...I thought I could create something joyful, where you were doing something for a reason rather than yourself."

Elsewhere in the chat, Dolly promoted her new fragrance, Scent from Above, which features top notes of crisp pear and peony blossom. While the perfume will officially launch in July, the Jolene hitmaker shared that her new venture has actually been in the works for years.

"The people...who developed the scent for us checked all the ingredients of the stuff I loved. It took us a long time to come up with the exact fragrance that I was really happy with," she added.