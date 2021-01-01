JAY-Z's mother didn't want him to release candid song about her sexuality

JAY-Z's mum begged him not to release the deeply personal 4:44 track Smile, in which he referred to her sexuality.



In a new interview, the hitmaker admitted Gloria Carter initially balked at the song and urged her son not to go public with her secret, but he won her over and was impressed when she presented him with a poem she wrote that he included on the recording.



"It changed the dynamic of our relationship," Jay said during an appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted. "When she first heard that song she got super defensive...



"I was in L.A. and she flew out to L.A. and then she left and was like, 'No. We talked through it. And then when she flew back to L.A. she had written a poem. She wrote that on the plane. It came with the American Airlines note pad... I was like, 'You got bars, ma!'"



During the barbershop-style chat with LeBron James and Bad Bunny, Jay also opened up about his deeply personal last album, 4:44, revealing he still can't listen to it in its entirety.



"It's a lot, but it had to be done," the rapper explained. "It was... an evolution of all the things that I'd been through... It was important to write... To be vulnerable in that space after you've done all this work... I had so many super gangsta rappers tell me, 'Thank you for that!' They would tell me on the side, 'You saved my relationship.'"



The rap mogul also revealed he knew his career had changed his life forever when friends told him he wouldn't be able to return home, while he was back on the streets with them.



He was visiting his neighbourhood after the release of his second album when it suddenly dawned on him how his life was about to spin.



"The whole world changed around me," the 99 Problems rapper recalled. "They (friends) said, 'You can't go back home!' You know when I heard that? I was home. I had a bullet-proof vest and a Rollie (Rolex watch) on. It was real. That wasn't, like, a photoshoot. I had that on all day... I was in a real war and I had an album out."