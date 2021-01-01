NEWS Morrissey surprises fans with news of new album 'Bonfire of Teenagers' Fiona Dodwell Share with :





Morrissey has surprised fans by announcing a new album.



The iconic artist recently took to his website, Morrissey Central, to confirm the completion of his 14th solo studio album - which is to be titled Bonfire of Teenagers.



In recent months, speculation had been mounting that the iconic singer had been recording in LA, with confirmation that artists Iggy Pop and Red Hot Chilli Pepper's Chad Smith had been involved on certain tracks.



The news is welcomed by his diverse, worldwide audience who saw his last album – I Am Not A Dog On A Chain – reach number 3 in the UK album charts in March 2020.



The tracklisting is confirmed as: I Am Veronica/Rebels Without Applause/Kerouac's Crack/Ha Ha Harlem/I Live In Oblivion/Bonfire of Teenagers/My Funeral/Diana Dors/I Ex-Love You/Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings/Saint In A Stained-Glass Window



Morrissey is now only weeks away from playing a string of live dates in Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas. “There are no anti-social distancing or facial concealment rules in place,” a statement said on Morrissey Central.



Morrissey's announcement regarding the new album concluded with the news that he is still working on striking a suitable deal with a record label for the upcoming release. His staunch fanbase have taken to social media with huge support for the singer.

