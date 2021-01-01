Olivia Rodrigo rockets to top of U.S. albums chart

Olivia Rodrigo has shot to the top of the U.S. albums chart with her debut, Sour.

The release chalks up the biggest sales week of the year so far with 295,000 equivalent album units - 4,000 more than Olivia's heroine Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) last month.

It completes a landmark weekend for the 18-year-old, who became the youngest solo act to record a number one in the U.K. singles and albums charts in the same week on Friday.

Rapper J. Cole's The Off-Season falls to two in its second week on the Billboard 200, while Twenty One Pilots score their third top-five album at three with Scaled and Icy.

Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album and Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain complete the new top five.