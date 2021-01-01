Marilyn Manson accused of rape in new lawsuit

Another former girlfriend of Marilyn Manson has accused the rocker of rape in a new lawsuit.

The unnamed woman has also claimed he forced her to watch a horrific home movie, titled Groupie, that made it appear he had killed a young fan.

The woman started dating Manson in 2011, according to her suit, obtained by editors at TMZ, and alleged that their relationship took a turn after he showed her a video he kept locked in a safe.

She claimed Manson told her the film was shot in 1996 after his band played a show at the Hollywood Bowl, and alleged the footage featured sex acts and humiliation as her then-boyfriend forced a bound woman to drink from a glass of a bandmate's urine.

The woman claimed the video left her scared for her own life.

In addition, she alleged Manson raped her when she went to return a key to his home, and then threatened to kill her.

The accuser is suing the Rock is Dead star for damages and wants a declaration that his conduct broke the law.

The 52-year-old's lawyers have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Manson is also being sued for sexual assault by his former assistant and Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, another ex. He's under investigation in Los Angeles and New Hampshire, where police officials want to question him over assault allegations made by a concert photographer.

Manson's problems started to pile up earlier this year after his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood accused him of sexual assault.

The ongoing drama has cost the rock star his manager, record label, and two TV roles.

Following Wood's allegations, he released a statement which read: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationship has always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

The rocker's lawyer previously fired back at actress Bianco's sexual assault lawsuit, insisting her accusations are "provably false".

Howard E. King said, "To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail."

The case is under police investigation.