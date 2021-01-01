Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox hilariously recreate dance routine from Friends

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox have teamed up to hilariously recreate a memorable dance routine from TV show Friends.

To celebrate Friends: The Reunion airing last week, the Shape of You musician and actress Courteney, who played Monica Geller on the hit '90s sitcom for 10 seasons, each uploaded a clip of them performing "the routine" from the 1999 episode titled The One with The Routine to Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

The video, which appears to have been shot in a field, shows Courteney performing the moves perfectly, with Ed taking on the role of Monica's brother Ross Geller, as portrayed by David Schwimmer in the show.

"Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine#iknow #friends4eva#obviouslybetterthanross," the singer captioned his video, while Courteney wrote, "Just some routine dancing with a friend... @teddysphotos #ReRoutine."

The fun video quickly racked up more than four million views and attracted thousands of comments.

"Did you just break the internet?!?!" jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer asked, while The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco posted, "This is EPIC."

And Schitt's Creek actress Sarah Levy insisted, "I've never been more jealous of anything in my life."