Dove Cameron realised she was 'super queer' after painful break-up

Dove Cameron realised she is "super queer" after she was forced to re-evaluate what she wanted from a relationship following a bad break-up.

The Disney favourite has opened up about her sexuality in a new interview with Gay Times magazine, revealing she found her true self while struggling after a split.

"I was at the end of a very big chapter closing in my life and I was struggling to focus on myself, so when the relationship ended, I was having a hard time stepping back into my power and focusing on where I was," she said.

"I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody. I went on Instagram Live and said: 'Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.’”

Bisexual Dove, 25, is currently single after splitting from boyfriend Thomas Doherty in October.